'The Crown': New photos show devastating fire that tore through Windsor Castle in 1992

With filming for the fifth season of The Crown underway, makers of the Netflix show have recreated a historic moment of the British monarchy.

The creators are currently shooting the next season at Burghley House near Stamford, Lincolnshire, where they recreated the famous 1992 fire that broke out at Winsor Castle.

Photos that have emerged from the set of the show realistic flames coming through the building.

‘The Crown’ recreates Windsor Castle’s famous 1992 fire

For the unversed, the real fire occurred at Windsor Castle on November 20, 1992 after a faulty spotlight was up in flames right next to a curtain near the altar in Queen Victoria’s private chapel.

The fire lasted for 15 hours and left 115 room completely wrecked, which include nine State Rooms as well.

A total of 225 firefighters were recruited from seven countries to control the blaze with over 1.5 million gallons of water used.