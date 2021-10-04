 
Monday Oct 04 2021
Billie Eilish says she almost skipped a Texas show over the state’s abortion laws

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Billie Eilish spoke out against climate crisis deniers as well as those supporting the Texas abortion laws
American singer Billie Eilish opened up about the Texas abortion laws and climate change at a recent event.

The singer spoke out against climate crisis deniers as well as those supporting the Texas abortion laws during a recent set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

"I'm sick and tired of old men,” said Eilish, criticizing the state’s abortion laws that came into effect on September 1.

"When they made that shit a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this [expletive] place for allowing that to happen here," she said.

She then went on to reportedly yell, “My body, my choice.”

After that, the singer also reportedly spoke about climate crisis, saying all those who don’t think global warming is real, are “losers.” 

