Monday Oct 04 2021
AMSAbdul Mohi Shah

After Wasim Khan's exit, PCB starts search for new CEO

Monday Oct 04, 2021

PCB is looking for a new CEO. Photo: file  
  • PCB’s hunt for a new CEO started with a virtual meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) Sunday.
  • The Board members give go-ahead to Ramiz Raja to appoint a new CEO after fulfilling all the constitutional requirements.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started headhunting for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the resignation of Wasim Khan last month.

According to a report published in The News, PCB’s hunt for a new CEO started with a virtual meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) Sunday. The virtual BoG meeting held was chaired by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

Since the post of PCB CEO has constitutional backing, filling the position is not only a requirement but also mandatory.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the participants of the meeting discussed hiring a new CEO and deciding the perks and privileges related to the post.

Wasim was drawing a hefty amount of Rs3.5 million per month besides other perks and privileges.

Wasim’s main responsibility was to lure international teams and mega stars to tour Pakistan. He was considered capable of doing that mainly because of his county cricket experience. But his tenure as CEO never proved successful.

The New Zealand team pulling out just before the start of the tour and the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision not to take Pakistan’s short trip left a big question mark over his utility for Pakistan cricket.

The absence of DRS from the New Zealand tour that completely changed the nature of the ODI series was the final nail in the coffin.

‘The News’ has learnt that the Board members gave go-ahead to Ramiz Raja to appoint a new CEO after fulfilling all the constitutional requirements.

It is believed that the new CEO may not be entitled to the same perks and privileges that Wasim was enjoying.

It is believed that the new CEO will not be getting more than Rs1.5 million per month in salary.

