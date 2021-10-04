 
Monday Oct 04 2021
Queen blasted for taking ‘gambles’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s futures

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Queen Elizabeth recently got called out for taking a major gamble with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future roles outside the Firm.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser in a new piece for news.com.au. there she referenced the series gamble Queen Elizabeth is taking by not “listening to her people” and wrote,

There the expert started off by admitting the Queen seems to be taking a very serious gamble with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by not “listening to her people”.

She also wrote, “For the Queen, the decision to not rock the boat and to hew to what she did in 2012, rather than listening to her people, therefore, pursuing a different approach, is a serious gamble."

"In recent YouGov polls, the Duke of Sussex saw his popularity drop nearly ten percent in September.”

For those unversed, according to YouGov polls, positive opinions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped from 43% to 34% as of September 2021, and the number is only estimated to go down further in the future

