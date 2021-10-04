 
Sci-Tech
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Other than WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, which websites are down?

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Picture collage showing logos of different social media apps. Photos: Reuters/ Twitter/ AFP
Picture collage showing logos of different social media apps. Photos: Reuters/ Twitter/ AFP

While WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are facing a worldwide outage, several other apps are also reportedly down across the globe.

Social media consultant, Matt Navarra, retweeted a post that contained a list of various websites reportedly facing outages at the moment.

According to the post, T-Mobile / TMBLE Metro, Spectrum, Verizon, AT&T, Google, Apple, Cricket Wireless, and Amazon, together with social media platforms Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, Snapchat, and several other apps are reportedly down.

The outages of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have recently been reported by Downdetector, which offers real-time status and outage information for all kinds of services.

More From Sci-Tech:

What caused Facebook, Instagram outage?

What caused Facebook, Instagram outage?
WhatsApp responds to Twitter on Twitter

WhatsApp responds to Twitter on Twitter
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram respond to global outage

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram respond to global outage
Twitter trolls Mark Zuckerberg after WhatsApp, Facebook face outage

Twitter trolls Mark Zuckerberg after WhatsApp, Facebook face outage
WhatsApp rolling out 'New Chat Bubbles'

WhatsApp rolling out 'New Chat Bubbles'
Are WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down in Pakistan?

Are WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down in Pakistan?
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down: Twitter floods with hilarious posts

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down: Twitter floods with hilarious posts
WhatsApp to introduce global voice message player soon

WhatsApp to introduce global voice message player soon
WhatsApp rolls out new disappearing messages features today

WhatsApp rolls out new disappearing messages features today
WhatsApp introduces new privacy feature

WhatsApp introduces new privacy feature
PUBG MOBILE Pro League: Top six teams will qualify for PMPL MENA

PUBG MOBILE Pro League: Top six teams will qualify for PMPL MENA
Swedish electric carmaker Polestar to go public

Swedish electric carmaker Polestar to go public

Latest

view all