Other than WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, which websites are down?

Picture collage showing logos of different social media apps. Photos: Reuters/ Twitter/ AFP

While WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are facing a worldwide outage, several other apps are also reportedly down across the globe.

Social media consultant, Matt Navarra, retweeted a post that contained a list of various websites reportedly facing outages at the moment.

According to the post, T-Mobile / TMBLE Metro, Spectrum, Verizon, AT&T, Google, Apple, Cricket Wireless, and Amazon, together with social media platforms Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, Snapchat, and several other apps are reportedly down.



The outages of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have recently been reported by Downdetector, which offers real-time status and outage information for all kinds of services.