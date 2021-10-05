 
Tuesday Oct 05, 2021
Israeli army tries to get cheeky over WhatsApp, FB outage; ends up getting trolled

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

The logos of Israel Defense Forces (left) and Twitter. — Twitter
Widely-used social media platforms — Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram — are back up and running after a worldwide outage that lasted almost six hours.

People who weren’t able to access all Facebook-owned apps rushed to Twitter and started to share their reactions. 

Some of these reactions included hilarious rants and GIFs about the situation. Responding to the outage, Twitter had said: "Hello literally everyone."

While WhatsApp responded: "Hello!" There was a response from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Twitter account as well. 

Taking a jibe at the three widely-used social media platforms the IDF said: “@Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp if you need any help, IDF tech support is active and always ready to lend a hand!”

Twitter had a field day bashing the IDF for its wisecrack. One user wrote: “Lol, you guys even got hacked by Malaysian hackers. Not worth to get help from.”

Replying to the IDF's public offer, one user wrote: “The IDF be like hey Facebook, sorry to hear about your troubles! we murdered 6 children playing in the street, hopefully that helps out your server issues."

Another Twitterati replied: “Thanks but I don’t think genocide is going to fix their downed servers.”

Some other hilarious responses included.



