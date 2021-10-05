 
sports
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan football crisis: Ashfaq group agrees to talk with normalisation committee

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

PFF headquarter in Lahore. Photo: file
PFF headquarter in Lahore. Photo: file  
  • Ashfaq group, the occupant of the PFF headquarters, has finally expressed its willingness to talk with the normalisation committee.
  • Federal Minister of Inter-provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza is playing a key role in resolving the issue.
  • Both sides agree that whenever the elections are held – an official of IPC ministry will oversee the proceedings as observer.

KARACHI: The ongoing crisis in the Pakistan Football Federation is expected to end as the Ashfaq Hussain Shah group, the occupant of the PFF headquarters in Lahore, has finally expressed its willingness to talk with the FIFA appointed normalisation committee.

This is first time that talks will take place since the group allegedly forcibly took over PFF office from the Normalisation Committee which has led to suspension of Pakistan from FIFA.

In a statement, Ashfaq group announced on Monday that they have formed a five-member committee headed by Malik Aamir Dogar to negotiate with the normalisation committee and the government to hold PFF elections.

Related items

The development comes after a top government official directed the Ashfaq group to immediately vacate the PFF office and hand it over to the normalisation committee, sources privy to the matter told Geo News.

Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, a member of Ashfaq group’s consultation committee, told Geo News that they are willing to do everything for betterment of Pakistan football.

“We were willing for betterment and that’s why we had handed over the affairs to NC in 2019. We are still ready to play our role in making things better,” he added.

The well-placed sources said that Federal Minister of Inter-provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza was playing a key role in resolving the issue.

She held an online meeting with officials of Normalisation Committee on Monday afternoon to discuss the election roadmap and PFF constitution.

It was also agreed, during the meeting, that whenever the elections are held, an official of IPC ministry will oversee the proceedings as observer, a suggestion that is also welcomed by both — NC and the Ashfaq group.

More From Sports:

Ramiz Raja emphasises need to develop cricket economy in Pakistan

Ramiz Raja emphasises need to develop cricket economy in Pakistan
Islamabad: Young doctors clash with police, enter PMC building

Islamabad: Young doctors clash with police, enter PMC building
Oxford University launches Oxford Pakistan Programme

Oxford University launches Oxford Pakistan Programme
Unappreciation vs appreciation of Pakistan

Unappreciation vs appreciation of Pakistan
T20 World Cup: PCB announces Pakistan cricket team's departure schedule

T20 World Cup: PCB announces Pakistan cricket team's departure schedule
Pandora Papers: Ministers should resign if burden of proof lies with them, says Ali Muhammad

Pandora Papers: Ministers should resign if burden of proof lies with them, says Ali Muhammad
PM Imran Khan approves ordinance to extend NAB chairman's tenure: sources

PM Imran Khan approves ordinance to extend NAB chairman's tenure: sources
Plane survives bird strike, lands safely at Lahore airport

Plane survives bird strike, lands safely at Lahore airport
Peace, stability in South Asia depends on resolution of disputes between Pakistan, India: Munir Akram

Peace, stability in South Asia depends on resolution of disputes between Pakistan, India: Munir Akram
Twitter floods with birthday wishes for PM Imran Khan as he turns 69

Twitter floods with birthday wishes for PM Imran Khan as he turns 69
The Pandora Papers and Pakistan’s ‘no questions asked’ policy

The Pandora Papers and Pakistan’s ‘no questions asked’ policy
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja scolds Basit Ali for calling him 'Rambo': report

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja scolds Basit Ali for calling him 'Rambo': report

Latest

view all