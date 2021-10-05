British PM Johnson's envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi (right centre) meets Simon Gass, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's high representative for Afghanistan, (left centre) in Kabul, on October 5, 2021. — Twitter/QaharBalkhi

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special envoy met Taliban leaders in Afghanistan to discuss the humanitarian crisis and ways to prevent the country from becoming an incubator for militants.



Simon Gass, Johnson's high representative for Afghanistan, met Taliban leaders including Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi, the UK Foreign Office said.

They "discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country," the Foreign Office added.

"They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls." Gass was accompanied by Chargé d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha.

The Taliban declared a new regime after overrunning the capital in August and ousting the US-backed government.

But after 20 years of war the aid-reliant country faces economic collapse, with major donors pausing funding and no emergency support in place.

The new rulers have been courting hesitant foreign powers in a bid to restart cash flows to the country, where civil servants and healthcare workers have gone months without salaries.

Taliban officials tweeted pictures of the first meeting between Simon Gass, Britain's special representative for Afghanistan, and deputy prime ministers Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi.

The two sides discussed how Britain can help Afghanistan battle terrorism and a deepening humanitarian crisis — and provide safe passage for those who want to leave the country, a UK government spokesperson said.

"They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls," the spokesperson added, saying Gass was joined by Martin Longden, charge d'affaires at the now evacuated UK mission to Afghanistan.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban's foreign ministry spokesman, said the meeting "focused on detailed discussions about reviving diplomatic relations between both countries".

Western governments have warned that the Taliban must form an "inclusive" government and respect women's rights if they are to be formally recognised.

Neighbouring Pakistan however has been pushing for the international community to engage with the new rulers and help stabilise a country threatened by famine.

The Taliban have made some gestures towards international respectability, while insisting on their right to return to a government based on their interpretation of Islamic law.

On Tuesday girls returned to some secondary schools in a northern province, Taliban officials and teachers said, despite them remaining barred from classrooms in much of the country.

A video posted by the group's spokesman Suhail Shaheen showed dozens of schoolgirls in black, some wearing white head scarves and others with black face veils, sat in chairs waving Taliban flags.

But education ministry official Mohammad Abid said there had been no policy change from the interim central government, telling AFP on Tuesday: "High schools still remain closed for girls."