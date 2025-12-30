 
Geo News

UAE announces forces' withdrawal from Yemen amid tension with Saudi Arabia

UAE defence ministry says decision made after considering recent developments, potential risks to missions

By
Reuters
|

December 30, 2025

A photograph shows damaged military vehicles, reportedly sent by the UAE to support Southern Transitional Council (STC), following an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in the port of Mukalla, southern Yemen, December 30, 2025. — AFP
A photograph shows damaged military vehicles, reportedly sent by the UAE to support Southern Transitional Council (STC), following an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in the port of Mukalla, southern Yemen, December 30, 2025. — AFP

The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry on Tuesday announced that it has ended the mission of its counterterrorism units in Yemen voluntarily, state news agency WAM reported.

It said the decision came after a comprehensive assessment following recent developments.

The defence ministry also shared its statement in Arabic on X, saying the decision was made after considering recent developments and potential risks to the safety and effectiveness of its counterterrorism missions.

The announcement comes after a Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla, striking what it described as a foreign military support to UAE-backed southern separatists.

Saudi Arabia also backed a call for UAE forces to leave Yemen within 24 hours.

The UAE was a member of the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi movement in Yemen from 2015. In 2019 it started a drawdown of its troops in the country but remained committed to the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) later decided to seek self-rule in the south and this month advanced in a sudden offensive against Saudi-supported Yemeni government troops.

The advance broke years of stalemate, with the STC claiming broad control of the south. Saudi Arabia had warned the STC against military moves in the eastern border province of Hadramout and sought the withdrawal of its forces.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

More From World

Bangladesh's first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, dies at 80 video
Bangladesh's first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, dies at 80
Trump warns of swift new US strikes if Iran revives nuclear programme
Trump warns of swift new US strikes if Iran revives nuclear programme
Peace hopes dented as Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Putin residence
Peace hopes dented as Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Putin residence
US pledges $2bn for UN aid, with 'adapt, shrink or die' warning
US pledges $2bn for UN aid, with 'adapt, shrink or die' warning
Three Turkish police officers, six Daesh militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown
Three Turkish police officers, six Daesh militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown
Nepal's former rapper to run for PM in key vote after Gen Z protests
Nepal's former rapper to run for PM in key vote after Gen Z protests