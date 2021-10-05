 
world
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian government announces probe into Pandora Papers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

  • Indian govt orders probe into various agencies, which will be headed by the country's Central Board of Direct Taxes.
  • Indian govt says it would take necessary action against those named in papers in accordance with the law.
  • Probe mentions names of 300 Indians for owning offshore companies.

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has announced an investigation into the Pandora Papers after several Indian businessmen and a prominent military man, among others, were named in the leaks, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Per the report, the Indian government has ordered a probe into various agencies, which will be headed by India's Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

According to the Indian Ministry of Finance, the investigation into the Pandora Papers case will involve the Enforcement Directorate, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Finance Intelligence Unit.

The statement said the government had taken note of the Pandora Papers revelations and would take necessary action in accordance with the law.

Related items

According to Indian media, the Pandora Papers include the names of the former head of the military agency Lieutenant General (retd) Rakesh Kumar Lomba and his son.

The owners of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have also turned out to be owners of offshore companies.

The Pandora Papers also mentions Indian businessman Pramod Mittal, as well as a family that runs a private hospital in Delhi. Per the probe, the said family owns an offshore company worth $35 million. 

It is believed that the Pandora Papers include the names of 300 Indians whose offshore companies and other assets have come to light.

Featured image courtesy: AFP

More From World:

British PM Johnson's envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan

British PM Johnson's envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan
Over 200,000 children sexually abused by French clergy since 1950: report

Over 200,000 children sexually abused by French clergy since 1950: report

Afghanistan to start issuing passports to its citizens again

Afghanistan to start issuing passports to its citizens again
IPL's Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings' stakeholders linked to Pandora Papers: report

IPL's Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings' stakeholders linked to Pandora Papers: report
G20 must send Taliban clear message on price of recognition: Emmanuel Macron

G20 must send Taliban clear message on price of recognition: Emmanuel Macron
Pandora Papers: Is declaring offshore companies enough?

Pandora Papers: Is declaring offshore companies enough?
Sweden to give 12-15 year olds Pfizer vaccine, rejects Moderna

Sweden to give 12-15 year olds Pfizer vaccine, rejects Moderna
World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' fallout

World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' fallout
Hindu mob in India allegedly attacks Church during Sunday mass

Hindu mob in India allegedly attacks Church during Sunday mass

US President Biden struggles to secure a 'new deal' to transform economy

US President Biden struggles to secure a 'new deal' to transform economy
Tropical storm Shaheen kills seven more in Oman

Tropical storm Shaheen kills seven more in Oman
International Monetary Fund, World Bank plagued by leadership upsets, scandals

International Monetary Fund, World Bank plagued by leadership upsets, scandals

Latest

view all