Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are painting the town red with their enchanting chemistry.

The duo, that is currently in the second leg of their honeymoon in Dubai, shared steamy photos from Maldives on their Instagram handle this Tuesday.

In one of the photos, fan could see Minal dressed in a knee-length shirt being lifted up by Ahsan as she tries to touch the ceiling on an under water restaurant that made their itinerary.

"What can I say .. Words are not enough to describe how I feel about you .. don’t ever change. Love you forever," captioned Minal alongside her photo.

Ahsan, who also shared a similar picture from the day, wrote: "I don’t know where you’ve come from into my life but now that you’re here I never want you to leave and I will make sure you never do."

Take a look:



