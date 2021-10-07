Pakistan cricket fans bash PCB for wishing 'fixer' Salman Butt a happy birthday

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt. Photo: PCB Twitter

Twitteratis were up in arms Thursday when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wished former captain Salman Butt on the occasion of his birthday.

Fans were livid at the cricket board for celebrating Butt's birthday, given his involvement in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal that tarnished the Pakistan cricket team's image.

In 2010, Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and fast bowler Mohammad Asif were banned by the international governing body of cricket for five years for their role in spot-fixing during Pakistan’s tour to England in 2010.

The three men were convicted of taking bribes from a bookmaker, Mazhar Majeed. During the same year, Pakistan’s spinner Danish Kaneria and English cricketer Mervyn Westfield, while playing for Essex, were arrested following allegations of spot-fixing during a Pro40 win against Durham in 2009.

The PCB posted some stats of the former captain and wished him a happy birthday. Furious fans lashed out at the board, chiding it for honouring Butt.

Mahmud Khan lashed out at the former captain, saying that Pakistan cricket had suffered immense embarrassment at his hands.



Umair Naeem criticised Butt in strong words, referring to him as a "fixer and a cheat".



Mohammad Hasnain Sajjad also didn't mince his words, citicising the PCB for "glorifying a culprit".



Twitter handle @__aamirz likened the PCB's action to NAB, FIA congratulating politicians nominated in corruption cases.



"Khan sb" lamented "the state of affairs when birthday wishes are being sent from the official account".



"Technically, you have disgraced yourself too," said an angry Mamoon.

Butt returned to domestic cricket in January 2016, after serving a five-year ban for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010. He was 26 when he was banned, with 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is to his name.