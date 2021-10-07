US Deputy-Secretary of the State 'heartbroken' over quake in Pakistan

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

Sherman takes to Twitter to express grief over Pakistan earthquake.

Says “I am heartbroken to learn of the deadly earthquake".

Says she will bring with her the “sincere condolences” from the American citizens for Pakistanis.

US Deputy-Secretary of the State, Wendy Ruth Sherman, on Thursday said she is “heartbroken” over the news of the earthquake that hit Pakistan this morning, claiming at least 20 lives and injuring more than 300 people.

Sherman took to Twitter to express her grief over the tragedy.



“I am heartbroken to learn of the deadly earthquake that struck southwest Pakistan early this morning,” wrote Sherman.

She said that she will take a flight to Islamabad tonight and will bring with her “sincere condolences” from the American citizens to Pakistanis.

“I am flying to Islamabad tonight, and will carry with me the sincere condolences of the American people to the people of Pakistan,” the post read.

Sherman, accompanied by a seven-member delegation, will arrive in Pakistan for a two-day visit on Friday.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a letter to the Aviation Division, restricting them from physically searching and photographing the US delegation.

In addition to this, the Aviation Division has been directed to exempt the US delegation from a PCR test.

At least 20 killed, 300 injured as powerful earthquake jolts Balochistan

A strong earthquake in different parts of Balochistan killed at least 20 people and injured more than 300 others early Thursday morning.

Aftershocks were still being felt in different areas after the quake. The earliest tremors were felt at 3:20am after which panicked citizens rushed out of their houses, reciting the kalima and verses from the holy Quran. Relief and rescue activities are underway in the affected areas with an emergency declared in all hospitals.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), most of the deceased are children.

The quake affected Quetta, Sibi, Harnai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Ziarat and Zhob in Balochistan. The magnitude of the quake was measured at 5.9 on the Richter scale.

The death toll is feared to rise and according to the seismological centre, the epicentre was located near Harnai at a depth of 15km.

Much of the damage appears to have affected the Harnai district, officials said. Harnai, which is located east of the provincial capital Quetta, has a large number of coal mines.

A medical emergency has been declared at the Civil Hospital Quetta, where doctors and other paramedical staff have been recalled on an emergency basis, the MS of the hospital said.