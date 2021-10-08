Prince Charles' marriage to Diana deemed 'almost like a 'business transaction'

The fairytale-like wedding was nowhere near romantic, expert Elizabeth Holmes said

Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana was doomed to fail from the start, as it was nothing less than a 'business transaction.'



The fairytale-like wedding was nowhere near romantic in reality, expert Elizabeth Holmes said.



It was “almost like a business transaction,” the author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style told Us Weekly, ahead of the premiere of Diana, CNN’s new docuseries.

“Diana just checked so many boxes and sort of slotted right in, and was clearly very eager and willing and wanting to please," she added.

Talking about how Diana struggled after marriage, Holmes revealed, “She’s making this huge life decision without stable family behind her [and] much guidance.

“Looking back in hindsight, it’s very easy to find all the red flags. … It was like, ‘We’re marching forth. We’re doing our duty,'" she concluded.

Diana and Charles' unhappy marriage ended in divorce, with the couple officially parting ways in 1992.