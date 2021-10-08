Fuel Cost Adjustment: Power consumers to pay additional Rs1.95 per unit in October

Photo: File

CPPA-G had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.7 per unit.

This increase will not be applicable to K-Electric consumers.

The Rs1.95 increase will put a burden of Rs30.4 billion on consumers.

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August 2021.

According to a notification issued on Friday in this regard, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.7 per unit.

The FCA for August 2021 will be charged with the bill of October 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.



The Rs1.95 increase will put a burden of Rs30.4 billion on consumers

The prices were last raised in September this year when NEPRA notified an Rs1.38 per unit rise in the power tariff over CPPA's request of an increase of Rs1.47, on account of FCA for July 2021.