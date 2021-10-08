 
business
Friday Oct 08 2021
By
BDBusiness Desk

Fuel Cost Adjustment: Power consumers to pay additional Rs1.95 per unit in October

By
BDBusiness Desk

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Photo: File
Photo: File

  • CPPA-G had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.7 per unit.
  • This increase will not be applicable to K-Electric consumers.
  • The Rs1.95 increase will put a burden of Rs30.4 billion on consumers.

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August 2021.

According to a notification issued on Friday in this regard, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.7 per unit.

Related items

The FCA for August 2021 will be charged with the bill of October 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The Rs1.95 increase will put a burden of Rs30.4 billion on consumers

The prices were last raised in September this year when NEPRA notified an Rs1.38 per unit rise in the power tariff over CPPA's request of an increase of Rs1.47, on account of FCA for July 2021.

More From Business:

Dubai Expo 2020: President Alvi to embark on two-day visit to UAE tomorrow

Dubai Expo 2020: President Alvi to embark on two-day visit to UAE tomorrow
Remittances surge by 16.9% to $2.7b in September

Remittances surge by 16.9% to $2.7b in September
Governor Balochistan accepts resignations of 3 disgruntled ministers

Governor Balochistan accepts resignations of 3 disgruntled ministers
I will not step down as CM on call of 12 people: Jam Kamal Khan

I will not step down as CM on call of 12 people: Jam Kamal Khan
Rupee continues to make modest gains against dollar

Rupee continues to make modest gains against dollar
Pakistan seeks broad-based, sustainable relationship with US: FM Qureshi

Pakistan seeks broad-based, sustainable relationship with US: FM Qureshi
National Security Committee reviews internal, external security, Afghan situation

National Security Committee reviews internal, external security, Afghan situation
A serious threat: Private companies and tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan

A serious threat: Private companies and tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan
Announcement: Punjab schools to start regular classes from Oct 11

Announcement: Punjab schools to start regular classes from Oct 11
World Bank lowers Pakistan's GDP growth prospects

World Bank lowers Pakistan's GDP growth prospects
Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count under 1,000 for first time in three months

Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count under 1,000 for first time in three months
Gas shortage: Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for 3 days

Gas shortage: Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for 3 days

Latest

view all