Queen Elizabeth, other royal family members to attend COP26: Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace on Friday confirmed that Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will join world leaders in Glasgow for the COP26. the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

COP26 aims to secure far bolder action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius, and a global carbon price is one of the mechanisms they hope will help achieve that.



Meanwhile, the Vatican said on Friday its delegation to the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow will be headed by its secretary of state, meaning Pope Francis will not be going.



Scotland's bishops had announced in July that the pope would, health permitting, attend the opening of the conference that runs from Oct 31 until Nov. 12.



The 84-year-old pope left hospital on July 14 and after a period of rest he resumed his full activities, including a gruelling trip to Budapest and Slovakia, and has appeared to be in very good condition.

