 
entertainment
Friday Oct 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth, other royal family members to attend COP26: Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Queen Elizabeth, other royal family members to attend COP26: Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace on Friday confirmed that Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will join world leaders in Glasgow for the  COP26. the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

COP26 aims to secure far bolder action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius, and a global carbon price is one of the mechanisms they hope will help achieve that.

Meanwhile, the Vatican said on Friday its delegation to the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow will be headed by its secretary of state, meaning Pope Francis will not be going.

Scotland's bishops had announced in July that the pope would, health permitting, attend the opening of the conference that runs from Oct 31 until Nov. 12.

The 84-year-old pope left hospital on July 14 and after a period of rest he resumed his full activities, including a gruelling trip to Budapest and Slovakia, and has appeared to be in very good condition.

More From Entertainment:

Adele ‘was never happy’ in marriage to Simon Konecki

Adele ‘was never happy’ in marriage to Simon Konecki
Madonna sheds light on biggest regrets in life: 'I wanted to die'

Madonna sheds light on biggest regrets in life: 'I wanted to die'
No time for the battery to die: Bond's Aston Martin goes electric

No time for the battery to die: Bond's Aston Martin goes electric
Meghan Markle ‘PR move’ for expensive children’s book ‘fails miserably’

Meghan Markle ‘PR move’ for expensive children’s book ‘fails miserably’
Selena Gomez debuts new blonde look in 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez debuts new blonde look in 'Selena + Chef'
Adele says she found peace after estranged father's passing

Adele says she found peace after estranged father's passing

Ben Affleck 'very happy in life' amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Ben Affleck 'very happy in life' amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Duchess Camilla needs ‘coaching’ to fill Prince Philip’s shoes as consort

Duchess Camilla needs ‘coaching’ to fill Prince Philip’s shoes as consort
Prince Harry criticized for silence on ‘trashy’ Princess Diana musical representation

Prince Harry criticized for silence on ‘trashy’ Princess Diana musical representation
One million James Bond tickets sold in Britain and Ireland

One million James Bond tickets sold in Britain and Ireland
Fans shower Bruno Mars with tributes for 36th birthday celebrations

Fans shower Bruno Mars with tributes for 36th birthday celebrations
Adele shares rare update about her romance with Rich Paul

Adele shares rare update about her romance with Rich Paul

Latest

view all