Nike plans to terminate sales in Israel from 2022

Friday Oct 08, 2021

A man walks past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China, on March 25, 2021. — REUTERS
  • American sportswear giant say new decision will be effective from May 31, 2022.
  • The company has sent a letter to the store owners in Israel.
  • Nike has taken this decision after a comprehensive review performed by the country as a part of its global marketing strategy.

American sportswear giant, Nike, on Saturday revealed its plans to terminate sales in Israel from next year.

According to The Independent, the company sent a letter to the store owners in Israel saying that it has been decided that the "continuation of the business relationship between you and the company does no longer match the company’s policy and goals."

It added that the new decision will be effective from May 31, 2022.

“We strongly encourage you to already start anticipating this termination in order to successfully continue your business without Nike products in your assortment.”

Nike has taken this decision after a comprehensive review performed by the country as a part of its global marketing strategy. Meanwhile, the move is expected to impact hundreds of stores related to sports goods in Israel.

