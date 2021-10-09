 
world
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Reuters

UN recognises access to a clean, healthy environment as fundamental human right

By
Reuters

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Villagers walk on a street as the haze shrouds Pulau Mentaro village in Muaro Jambi, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 15, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Villagers walk on a street as the haze shrouds Pulau Mentaro village in Muaro Jambi, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 15, 2015. Photo: Reuters
  • UN declares access to a clean environment a human right.
  • UN decision called a "historic breakthrough".
  • Britain votes in favour in surprise move, council creates climate change special rapporteur.

GENEVA: The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday recognised access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, formally adding its weight to the global fight against climate change and its devastating consequences.

The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in the lead-up from some countries, notably the United States and Britain.

The resolution, first discussed in the 1990s, is not legally binding but has the potential to shape global standards. Lawyers involved in climate litigation say it could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights.

Related items

"This has life-changing potential in a world where the global environmental crisis causes more than nine million premature deaths every year," said David Boyd, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, who called the decision a "historic breakthrough".

The text, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favour and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan, prompting a rare burst of applause in the Geneva forum.

Britain, which was among the critics of the proposal in recent intense negotiations, voted in favour in a surprise, last-minute move. Its ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Rita French, said the UK was voting 'yes' because it shared supporters' ambition to tackle climate change but added that states would not be bound to the resolution's terms.

The United States did not vote since it is not currently a member of the 47-member Council.

Costa Rica's ambassador, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, said the decision will "send a powerful message to communities around the world struggling with climate hardship that they are not alone".

Critics had raised various objections, saying the Council was not the appropriate forum and citing legal concerns.

Environmental defenders had said Britain's earlier critical stance was undermining its pledges ahead of the global climate conference it is hosting in Glasgow next month.

John Knox, a former U.N. special rapporteur, said ahead of the vote that those who had criticised the resolution were "on the wrong side of history".

The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3% of the global total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution and chemical exposure.

Another proposal led by the Marshall Islands to create a new special rapporteur on climate change was also approved by the Council on Friday.

More From World:

US, Taliban to hold first high-level talks since Afghanistan pullout: officials

US, Taliban to hold first high-level talks since Afghanistan pullout: officials
Nike plans to terminate sales in Israel from 2022

Nike plans to terminate sales in Israel from 2022
UN warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ if funds for Afghanistan delayed

UN warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ if funds for Afghanistan delayed
A list of Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalists

A list of Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalists
Over 55 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Over 55 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
Pfizer, BioNTech seek US COVID-19 vaccine clearance for children 5-11

Pfizer, BioNTech seek US COVID-19 vaccine clearance for children 5-11
US forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops, says report

US forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops, says report
US Deputy-Secretary of the State 'heartbroken' over quake in Pakistan

US Deputy-Secretary of the State 'heartbroken' over quake in Pakistan
Tanzanian novelist of colonialism and refuge wins 2021 Nobel Prize

Tanzanian novelist of colonialism and refuge wins 2021 Nobel Prize
6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Tokyo and surroundings

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Tokyo and surroundings

UK cracks down on climate activists ahead of important UN summit

UK cracks down on climate activists ahead of important UN summit

Latest

view all