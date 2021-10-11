Ryan Gosling opens up about parenting amidst pandemic

Ryan Gosling gave a glimpse to fans about his life with his wife Eva and two daughters

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has opened up about all the ways he kept his and Eva Mendez’s kids entertained during quarantine.

During an interview with GQ, the Notebook star, 40, gave a glimpse to fans about his life with his wife Eva and two daughters, Esmeralda, 7 and Amanda, 5.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” Gosling said.

The actor further said that he and Eva tried their best to keep the two girls entertained amidst the uncertain times of the pandemic.

“I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers,” said Gosling.

Back in December, Eva too had opened up about facing her “mom pandemic guilt”. She confessed a month later that her daughter had called her out for being on the phone too much.

“I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal,” she had shared.

“I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present,” she added.