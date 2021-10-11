Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for the success of ‘Face Off’

Dwayne Johnson shares a note of gratitude towards his fans for the love and adoration they are showing his debut rap titled Face Off.



The Rock documented his gratitude and appreciation for all the love on Instagram.

The now-deleted post included a video where the star detailed the growing attention being given to his debut rap and claimed, “We wanted to deliver a song that was intense, hard and unapologetic about its DOGFIGHT ENERGY but also had amazing lyric flow and insane cadence & rhythm.”

He also added, “You guys have already made our song Face Off the no. 2 song in the country, the no. 2 song on the rap charts and it's crazy. Also, we are the no. 8 song overall, Face Off is the no. 8 song in all of music.”

In his concluding statement he even also gave shout outs to all those who helped make it possible.