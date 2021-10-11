 
Monday Oct 11 2021
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Rabiul Awwal 12

Monday Oct 11, 2021

— Geo News/File

  • As part of security arrangements for Rabiul Awwal 12, Sindh has imposed a ban on pillion ridding in all cities on October 19.
  • Ban not applicable on women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies, etc.
  • Moon for month of Rabiul Awwal sighted in Pakistan on October 7.

KARACHI: The Sindh government  imposed on Monday a ban on pillion riding in the province as part of security arrangements for Rabiul Awwal 12.

According to a notification issued by the home department, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding in all cities on October 19.

Notification issued by the Sindh Government
"In the back drop of numerous threat alerts of disruption of law and order during various events of Rabi ul Awal there is a need for imposing ban under Section 144 Cr.PC on pillion riding for one day on 12th Rabi ul Awal 1443 Hijri i.e. October 19, 2021," the notification read.

The home department further added that the ban won't apply to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.

The moon for the holy month of Rabiul Awwal had been sighted in Pakistan on October 7, with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) falling on October 19.

Imran Khan inaugurates official celebrations of Rabi ul Awal

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday inaugurated the official celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a special message for the Pakistani youth and said that countries, where the rule of law reigns supreme, are bound to progress.

Speaking during the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference in Islamabad, the premier had said that societies that face moral decline are unable to move towards advancement.

The conference was attended by government officials, civil society members, journalists, and members of minority communities. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, and Minister of Education and Professional Development Shafqat Mehmood were also in attendance.

PM Imran Khan also announced the establishment of a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in the country to ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.

The premier had said that he will be the patron-in-chief of the authority, while the government has already started searching for a chairman to head the authority, who will be a top scholar.

Imran Khan had said that the authority will monitor the curriculum being taught at schools and organise research in universities regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

The prime minister had said a cartoon series will be made to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said Islam has its own cultural values that need to be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes.

