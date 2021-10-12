A peek at a picturesque cricket ground in Nanga Parbat's lap

The picturesque cricket ground in Nanga Parbat's lap. — Twitter/hsntalal_tiwana

Pakistan has breathtaking sights across the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, which has been acknowledged time and again on several forums.



The country also topped Condé Nast Traveller's list of best holiday destinations for 2020. "The ultimate adventure travel destination goes from strength to strength," the publication said.

A Pakistani photographer recently shared a photo of a picturesque cricket ground in Nanga Parbat's lap, where children can be seen enjoying playing cricket.

In February, it was a sight for sore eyes as Gwadar cricket stadium, dubbed by many as the world's most beautiful one, hosted its first-ever cricket match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the pictures of the stadium which is built among the jagged mountains in Balochistan.

In the post, ICC had asked fans to share photos of picturesque sports venues other than the Gwadar one, at which Pakistanis shared snaps of cricket stadiums from across the country.

Here are some of the other picturesque venues:



