Victoria Beckham reveals what makes her relationship with David tick even after 22 years of marriage

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has revealed the secret to lasting her marriage with ‘incredible’ David Bekham.



The former Spice Girls member might be regarded as an expert on marriage after 22 years with husband David Beckham, sharing her tips to a lasting union.



Victoria tied the knot with the legendary footballer in 1999 following a whirlwind romance. In that time, they’ve become parents to four children; Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10.

The 47-year-old style queen appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday. She was quizzed about what makes her relationship with David tick, to which she replied flattered: ‘Oh my goodness, marriage wisdom, you know, I don’t know.’

The fashionista gushed over her hubby as she revealed: ‘We’re very supportive of each other. He’s an incredible dad, we had a lot of fun, we support each other, and a wonderful husband, and we have a lot of fun.’

Of course, sweet surprises out of the blue help to keep the spark alive with David, 46, gifting his wife with a bouquet of white roses, just because.

Sharing a photo of the flowers, Victoria wrote in an Instagram post: ‘I love you @davidbeckham. Chic husband!’

She returns the favour occasionally by sharing photos of David looking his best as she swoons over his handsome looks.



Victoria and David are still going strong after 22 years. The happy couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in July with a heartwarming video featuring a montage of clips of her and David from over the years.