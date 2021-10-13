 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and got candid about some of daughter North’s meanest comments over the years.

The socialite and fashion mogul started off her personal confessional in the premiere episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ new Mom Confessions segment.

There she weighed in on the meanest thing her daughter ever said to her and attributed it to her biggest parenting fails simultaneously.

The mother-of-four started off by admitting that she has a tendency of “giving in too easily” but is often left frustrated by her disagreements with North.

Kim was quoted saying, “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North.”

“She thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”

She also went on to say, "I really try not to lie to my kids. I was doing that at the beginning, to try to get them out of the house or to try to go to a playdate, or things like that, and I just realized quickly that it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids."

