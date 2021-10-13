Is Snapchat down?

Photo: Reuters

The popular multimedia instant messaging application, Snapchat, is down across the globe, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors app outages in real-time.



Just recently, the major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp had crashed for thousands of users around the world on October 4.

Soon after the Snapchat users identified that the app was down, within minutes, Twitterati started to share their reactions to the "ordeal."

Twitter reactions included hilarious memes and screenshots of the Snapchat chat boxes, prompting the hashtag #snapchatdown to trend on Twitter.

Sharing a screengrab from the scene of a Netflix series, a Twitter user Altaf wrote:

"Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook seeing snapchat go down," for the first time in a while.

One user, Sami Taha 'thanked' that it was just the app that was down and his friend wasn't avoiding him.

Another shared a similar reaction with a screenshot of his chat box, saying that he wasn't being "ignored" on Snapchat.

A user shared a meme, depicting a possible situation of Snapchat users.

Some of the Twitterati posted memes from the famous Netflix series, Squid Game, to react on the Snapchat outage.



