T20 World Cup: Babar confident of victory against Kohli-led India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam speaking during a virtual press conference on October 13, 2021. — YouTube

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is confident of beating India and winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as he said the Men In Green were focusing on what's to come and not their past performance.



Speaking during a virtual press conference, the skipper said Pakistan would beat Pakistan and carry on the momentum throughout the tournament to win the World Cup.

"There is pressure [on the team] during mega-events, but there is added pressure during matches against India," the skipper told reporters during the press conference.

The skipper said Pakistan had practised for the World Cup with complete focus and that the team would go into the tournament prepared.

Azam was cheerful about his and batsman Mohammad Rizwan's name being mentioned in the news for their partnership. The skipper assured that the duo would give it their best during the World Cup.



"We have decided that I and Rizwan will open [for Pakistan], but we will revisit the decision once we reach Dubai," the skipper said.

Azam noted that the presence of senior players in the team would benefit the squad, as junior cricketers would get to learn from them. "The addition of Shoaib Malik will be beneficial as he has played in several [international] leagues."

On batters' performance, Azam said to not judge them based on a scenario match, as they had been performing in their previous fixtures.

The skipper added that the bowlers were outstanding and that he had complete trust in them that they would lead the team to victory in the tournament.

Azam said Pakistan was well-aware of the conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but noted that the team would need to play good cricket. "It depends on the conditions, if need be, we will add two spinners to the playing team," the skipper said.

The Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup — which is the first mega event that ICC is hosting since the pandemic — is scheduled between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.