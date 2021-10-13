 
world
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Amazon, Google workers call for pulling out contract with Israeli govt

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Picture showing the buildings of Google and Amazon. Photos: Reuters
  • Both Google and Amazon provide cloud services to the Israeli military and government under Project Nimbus.
  • The contract signed by the companies earlier this year is worth $1.2 billion.
  • Workers maintain the data collected by two companies for Israeli govt will be used to "further policies that Human Rights Watch says constitute crimes of apartheid."

A coalition of workers at Google and Amazon has asked their employers to terminate a contract with the Israeli government, US-based publication The Hill reported Tuesday.

Per the publication, more than 300 employees from Amazon and 100 from Google wrote an open letter to their respective companies to present their demands regarding the termination of Project Nimbus. The letter was anonymously signed by the employees and was published in The Guardian.

Under the project, both Google and Amazon provide cloud services to the Israeli military and government. The contract signed by the companies earlier this year is worth $1.2 billion. The cloud services, according to the publication, allows the Israeli military to collect data on Palestinians. 

The workers maintained that the data will be used to "further policies that Human Rights Watch says constitute crimes of apartheid."

“This contract was signed the same week that the Israeli military attacked Palestinians in the Gaza Strip – killing nearly 250 people, including more than 60 children,” the workers wrote, per The Hill.

“The technology our companies have contracted to build will make the systematic discrimination and displacement carried out by the Israeli military and government even crueler and deadlier for Palestinians,” they added. 

