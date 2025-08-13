Dil Ka Rishta App's Independence Day Celebration: 80% Discount Offer

To celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Dil Ka Rishta app has announced a special 80% discount on subscription fees for its users. For a limited time, you can upgrade your profile for just Rs. 2,500 or Rs. 5,000. As a limited time offer it will significantly increase your chances of finding the perfect match in a shorter period of time.

Why Upgrade Your Profile?

You get numerous benefits after upgrading profile on Dil Ka Rishta.After getting verified, users can send unlimited match requests in a single day. This makes the matchmaking process much faster. Every day, upgraded members gain access to a fresh list of potential matches, both national and international. Upgradation will allow consumers to explore more options and choose the best fit for their preferences.

A Modern Solution to Matchmaking Challenges in Pakistan

Dil Ka Rishta is launched to address the pressing issues surrounding marriage proposals in Pakistan. This app is the first Pakistani matrimonial app which is offering international-level services. The app is easy to download and user-friendly. Special attention is paid to privacy particularly related to females to ensure a safe and comfortable experience.

Dil Ka Rishta makes it easier than ever to find your ideal partner, with profiles available from across the globe. This Independence Day, take advantage of the limited-time offer and make your search for “the one”, faster, safer, and more convenient.