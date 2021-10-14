 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie on hunt for a perfect friend amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Angelina Jolie on hunt for a perfect friend amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie seemingly has begun to give more attention to herself after spending some tough time alone as she's always seen taking care of her six children amid legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actress, who was previously seen having dinner with her ex-hubby Jonny Lee Miller and rapper The Weeknd, went hunting for the perfect outfit during a stop by the upscale vintage clothing store Catwalk in LA's Fairfax district on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a long grey coat teaming with black pants and shiny heeled boots. She accessorized with a beige handbag and a chic gold watch.

Angelina Jolie on hunt for a perfect friend amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina attracted attention with her usual but stunning greyscale look, raking a hand through her brown locks as she emerged from the shop's back entrance holding a coffee.

There are rumours and speculations that the Eternals star is finding a perfect man for herself to begin a new journey amid her outing with ex-husband and music icon The Weeknd.

Jolie and Miller, 48, were married from 1996 to 1999 after first meeting onset of their nineties thriller Hackers in 1995.

More From Entertainment:

Rolling Stones cut popular track 'Brown Sugar' from US tour

Rolling Stones cut popular track 'Brown Sugar' from US tour
Victoria Beckham cuts a stylish figure in white wide-legged jumpsuit as she returns to NYC hotel

Victoria Beckham cuts a stylish figure in white wide-legged jumpsuit as she returns to NYC hotel
Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner of Hidden Hills home as she pays $20 million to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner of Hidden Hills home as she pays $20 million to Kanye West
Kendall Jenner sets New York's streets on fire with her walk in polka dot sweater and jeans

Kendall Jenner sets New York's streets on fire with her walk in polka dot sweater and jeans
Adele announces release date of new album

Adele announces release date of new album

Why Prince William had 'Ant-Man' with him during latest royal activity?

Why Prince William had 'Ant-Man' with him during latest royal activity?

Kris Jenner lavishes praise on Khloe Kardashian for her support

Kris Jenner lavishes praise on Khloe Kardashian for her support
Star Trek's William Shatner breaks major record of space travel

Star Trek's William Shatner breaks major record of space travel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join hands with ethical investment firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join hands with ethical investment firm

'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest original show debut

'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest original show debut
Star Trek's William Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler
China fans dodge internet controls to watch Squid Game

China fans dodge internet controls to watch Squid Game

Latest

view all