Angelina Jolie on hunt for a perfect friend amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie seemingly has begun to give more attention to herself after spending some tough time alone as she's always seen taking care of her six children amid legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actress, who was previously seen having dinner with her ex-hubby Jonny Lee Miller and rapper The Weeknd, went hunting for the perfect outfit during a stop by the upscale vintage clothing store Catwalk in LA's Fairfax district on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a long grey coat teaming with black pants and shiny heeled boots. She accessorized with a beige handbag and a chic gold watch.



Angelina attracted attention with her usual but stunning greyscale look, raking a hand through her brown locks as she emerged from the shop's back entrance holding a coffee.



There are rumours and speculations that the Eternals star is finding a perfect man for herself to begin a new journey amid her outing with ex-husband and music icon The Weeknd.

Jolie and Miller, 48, were married from 1996 to 1999 after first meeting onset of their nineties thriller Hackers in 1995.