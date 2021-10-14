 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
16 dead as dengue cases in Punjab cross 5,000

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

The first confirmed outbreak of dengue fever was recorded in Pakistan in 1994. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Punjab records 231 fresh cases of dengue fever in last 24 hours.
  • Of cases reported in Punjab, majority are from Lahore.
  • Punjab Primary and Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikander advises citizens to avoid letting water accumulate in residential areas.

Punjab has recorded 5,133 cases of the dengue fever this year to date, while 16 people have died from the virus, as per the official data.

Of the cases reported in Punjab, a majority of 74% have been reported from the city of Lahore alone, notes the data of Punjab’s primary and secondary healthcare department.

In fact, in the last 24 hours, 231 dengue patients were recorded in the province, of which 146 were from Lahore, 39 from Rawalpindi, six from Sheikhupura, five from Nankana and Sargodha, amongst others.

Imran Sikander, the secretary of the primary and healthcare department, has advised citizens to avoid letting water accumulate in residential areas. He added that to date, across the province, health officials have inspected 421,151 indoor places to eradicate the virus.

There has been a sharp surge in the number of those who have fallen sick by the mosquito-borne virus in comparison to last year, especially after the monsoon season in the province.

While the first confirmed outbreak of dengue fever was recorded in Pakistan in 1994, since 2010 Pakistan has been experiencing an epidemic of dengue fever, highlighted by the World Health Organization.

Once bitten by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, an infected person will experience flu-like symptoms, including high grade fever, maculopapular rash, headache, severe pain behind the eyes and also pain in joints and muscles.

