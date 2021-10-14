 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga mesmerises in boa made from $100 bills

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Lady Gaga mesmerises in boa made from $100 bills

It is no secret that Lady Gaga has the riches of the world and it turns out she isn’t afraid to show it off.

In the House of Gucci actress' latest post on Instagram, the diva opted to go all out for her private flight to Las Vegas.

In the snap, the Bad Romance hit-maker can be seen donning a cool wrap made out of $100 bills which was styled with a polka-dotted dress, statement sunglasses and a pink Hermes bag.

The boa was hard to miss as fans cracked jokes in the comment section.

“Gaga can you give me that scarf I’m … cold,” one fan joked.

“I need some scarfs [sic] like that in my poor life.”

“Which bill is from my Chromatica tour ticket?” a third asked.

While it is not known whether the dollar bills are faux or not, Gaga is no stranger to eccentric outfits as she has stepped out wearing anything and everything ranging to sky high platform shoes to a dress made from meat. 

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney weighs in on past stint as Batman

George Clooney weighs in on past stint as Batman
Diane Keaton recalls experience working with Justin Bieber for ‘Ghost’ MV

Diane Keaton recalls experience working with Justin Bieber for ‘Ghost’ MV
Hasan Minhaj is ‘proud’ to be making Muslims ‘culturally relevant’ in the US

Hasan Minhaj is ‘proud’ to be making Muslims ‘culturally relevant’ in the US
Alicia Keys recalls moment in son Egypt’s performance that ‘hit like a ton of bricks’

Alicia Keys recalls moment in son Egypt’s performance that ‘hit like a ton of bricks’
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on the toxic nature of social media

Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on the toxic nature of social media
Adele ready to shed light on her ‘most turbulent’ part of life with ‘30’

Adele ready to shed light on her ‘most turbulent’ part of life with ‘30’

Kim Kardashian slammed for O.J. Simpson joke during SNL hosting gig

Kim Kardashian slammed for O.J. Simpson joke during SNL hosting gig
Dwayne Johnson details what it means to ‘be a real man’

Dwayne Johnson details what it means to ‘be a real man’
New photos from ‘The Crown’ show Charles and Diana’s 10-anniversary trip

New photos from ‘The Crown’ show Charles and Diana’s 10-anniversary trip

Demi Lovato drops lyric video for ‘Unforgettable’ single

Demi Lovato drops lyric video for ‘Unforgettable’ single
Kumail Nanjiani unhappy about his appearance being mocked on ‘Silicon Valley’

Kumail Nanjiani unhappy about his appearance being mocked on ‘Silicon Valley’

Howie Mandel, America's Got Talent judge, rushed to hospital

Howie Mandel, America's Got Talent judge, rushed to hospital

Latest

view all