Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘lost all authenticity’ after Netflix deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly lost their entire authentic aura by agreeing to multi-million dollar deals with streaming giants like Netflix and Spotify.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in a new piece for News.com.au and there she admitted, "This performance of wrapping everything up in buzzwords and trying to pass it all off as part of some great philanthropic mission is just getting exhausting.”

"TV shows, podcasts and getting a job with a Silicon Valley unicorn are not going to trigger a profound global reckoning or catalyse any sort of world-shaking changes.”

"We know they need money because they have told us, with Harry having bitterly told Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, 'my family literally cut me off financially'."

