Happy birthday Babar Azam: Social media shows love for 'batting maestro' as he turns 27

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam holds up his bat after scoring a century. Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket team's all-format captain and world's number one ranked ODI batsman, Babar Azam received loads of wishes on Friday as he turned 27.

Born on October 15, 1994 in Lahore, Babar Azam made a name for himself as a member of Pakistan's Under-19 cricket squad.

Soon, he became a household name in Pakistan when the right-handed batsman, credited for his level-headed attitude, scored three consecutive ODI hundreds against the West Indies in the UAE. This happened in 2016, and Babar Azam was still 22 at the time.

Babar Azam played two UNder-19 World Cups in 2010 and 2012, where he finished as Pakistan's top-scoring batsman.

"We didn't have to guide him, he was on his own, but we were supportive all the way," said his cousin, Kamran Akmal, in an earlier interview.



From 80 ODI matches so far, he has scored an impressive 3,985 runs at an average of 56.92, and from 61 T20Is, scored an equally impressive 2,204 runs at an average of 46.89.

Here's how people took to Twitter to show their adulation for Pakistan's star cricketer.

Twitter account Men in Green referred to Azam as the "Artist of Driving the Ball".

Wazir thinks the Pakistani skipper is "close enough" to a lion.

Ateeq ur Rehman said, "he is the king of Pakistan cricket and we are living in his era". We doubt any Pakistani would disagree with that.

Fahad Baloch said Pakistan has never produced a cricketer rivalling Babar Azam.

Twitter user Salman Ahmed labelled Babar Azam as an artist of the cover drive, his signature shot that has garnered immense praise and attention around the world.



