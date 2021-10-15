Miley Cyrus shares panic attack experience with concert crowd: ‘Need to be honest’

Miley Cyrus recently dived deep into her own insecurities while on stage in front of a crowd of concertgoers.

The singer admitted to her personal mental health woes in the middle of a Summerfest performance.

During the course of the last month’s concert, the singer started off by admitting, “I just want to be honest in how I’m feeling, because I think by being honest about that, then, it makes me less afraid.”

“I’m just going to tell you about the experience, because like everyone else, for the last year and a half I’ve been locked away, isolated and it is very stunning, to be back in a place that used to feel like second nature.”

“you feel like being at home and it doesn’t anymore because of how much time I spent at home locked away and this is very drastic.”

Check it out below:



