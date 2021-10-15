 
Friday Oct 15 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ethical' investments bleeding 'oil and big pharma'?

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out over their alleged allegiances to oil and big pharma.

This information has been brought to light by the Daily Star and per their findings, the Sussex’s partnership with the group has grave errors in play.

Reportedly the company has roughly $1.3 billion in assets with companies, some of which, like Corteva Inc, promote oil and big pharma.

While announcing their collaborative decision the duo explained, “We believe it’s time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone.”

“We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face. This is one of the ways we put our values in action.”

Once this news hit mainstream media, however, the company also stepped in with an explanation.

They told MailOnline, "We allow our clients to choose the environmental, social and governance issues that are most important to them and then help them create custom portfolios based on their preferences"

"Your personal portfolio might look different from your family members' or friends' that prioritize different things."

