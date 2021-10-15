 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘world’s richest personal brand’: report

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Experts suspect Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are currently on the road to becoming the world’s “richest personal brand.”

This claim’s been made by branding expert and founder of Frank PR, Andrew Bloch.

According to The Sun, he was quoted saying, “Since moving to California and stepping down as working royals, Harry and Meghan have secured a number of lucrative business deals and personal endorsements which have seen their personal wealth rocket.”

“I would estimate their combined net worth is circa £250million. “They are really making the most of their newfound status, and their potential to become the world’s richest personal brand looks imminently achievable.”

Before concluding he added, “Them becoming a billion-dollar brand is certainly not out of the question. Sky is limitless.”

