 
world
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Reuters

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct 17

By
Reuters

Friday Oct 15, 2021

A Saudi man wearing a face mask is seen with his luggage as he arrives at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lift the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. — Reuters/Ahmed Yosri
A Saudi man wearing a face mask is seen with his luggage as he arrives at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lift the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. — Reuters/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia will ease COVID-19 curbs from October 17, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.

The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the ministry added.

The authorities also cancelled curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas.

Masks are no longer mandatory at public open places while still imposed at closed venues, it added.

Back in September, Saudi Arabia’s national airline announced it would allow only those passengers who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine to travel on its domestic flights.

The implementation of a two-dose vaccine condition was to start on September 1. However, children under the age of 12 years are exempt from this rule.

According to Saudi Arabian media, the authorities have advised travellers to check their status using the Tawakkalna app before booking their tickets.

In August, Saudi Arabia had eased COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated residents, allowing them to directly travel to the Kingdom from countries facing a travel ban, including Pakistan.

According to media reports, this was only applicable for those who have a valid residency permit and left the Kingdom on an exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the registration of 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 recoveries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the past 24 hours, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The number of critical cases reached 112.

According to the ministry, the total number of infections in the country reached 547,845 while the recovery tally reached 536,859.

It also reported three new deaths, bringing fatalities tally in the Kingdom to 8,758.


More From World:

Moscow to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week

Moscow to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week
UK Conservative MP David Amess stabbed to death

UK Conservative MP David Amess stabbed to death
At least 62 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar

At least 62 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar

US rejoins UN Human Rights Council, years after walk-out

US rejoins UN Human Rights Council, years after walk-out
Russia hopes Taliban ‘cope’ with Daesh in Afghanistan

Russia hopes Taliban ‘cope’ with Daesh in Afghanistan
Pakistan condemns India's threat of 'surgical strikes': MOFA

Pakistan condemns India's threat of 'surgical strikes': MOFA
PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference
Taliban police chief killed in bomb attack

Taliban police chief killed in bomb attack
Five killed, two wounded in Norway bow-and-arrow attack: police

Five killed, two wounded in Norway bow-and-arrow attack: police
WHO unveils new pandemic pathogen sleuth squad

WHO unveils new pandemic pathogen sleuth squad
Amazon, Google workers call for pulling out contract with Israeli govt

Amazon, Google workers call for pulling out contract with Israeli govt
Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller

Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller

Latest

view all