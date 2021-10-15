 
Friday Oct 15 2021
T20 World Cup: PCB reveals much-awaited official kit

Friday Oct 15, 2021

The official kit for the upcoming ICC Mens T20 World Cup. — PCB
The official kit for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday revealed the official kit for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The kit features a traditional green and yellow scheme. 

A day earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled its national team's kit for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, slated to begin from October 17.

The new kit is called the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ which replaces the 1992 World Cup pattern-like jersey the team had been wearing since late 2020.

The cricket board shared a picture of skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah donning the new kit.

It captioned the picture: "Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans."

In another tweet, the BCCI wrote: "Fuelled by the billion blessings, Team India is ready to don the new jersey and bring out their A-game."

"Get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia and #ShowYourGame," it added.

