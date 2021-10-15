 
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Reuters

Saudi foreign minister describes talks with Iran as 'cordial' and 'exploratory'

By
Reuters

Friday Oct 15, 2021

  • "We are serious about the talks," Saudi foreign minister says.
  • Says four rounds of talks had been held with Iran since April.
  • Iran and Saudi Arabia have been rivals for years.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that talks with Iran had been "cordial," describing the negotiations as "exploratory,” the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"We are serious about the talks," bin Farhan told the FT in an interview. "For us, it’s not that big a shift. We’ve always said we want to find a way to stabilise the region."

The Saudi foreign minister said that four rounds of talks had been held with Iran since April, adding that Iran's attitude had been "very friendly."

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, referring to efforts to improve ties between the two countries, had said that talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have gone a "good distance".

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been rivals for years, backing allies fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria, and elsewhere. They cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

Featured image: Reuters

