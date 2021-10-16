 
world
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Reuters

Taliban pledge to step up security at mosques after Friday's attack

By
Reuters

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

A man inspects damages inside a mosque in Kandahar on October 15, 2021, after a suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers that killed at least 33 people and injured 74 others, Taliban officials said. — AFP/File
A man inspects damages inside a mosque in Kandahar on October 15, 2021, after a suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers that killed at least 33 people and injured 74 others, Taliban officials said. — AFP/File

  • Daesh claims responsibility for attack on Fatima mosque in Kandahar.
  • Friday blast resulted in 41 casualties and 70 injuries.
  • Police say units to be assigned to protect Shia mosques.

KABUL: Taliban authorities pledged to step up security at Shia mosques after the second Daesh attack in a week on worshippers killed more than 40 people in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on the Fatima mosque in Kandahar which saw a group of suicide bombers shoot their way into the mosque before blowing themselves up among the worshippers.

A health official said the casualty toll from the attack stood at 41 dead and 70 wounded but the toll could still rise further. "Some of the wounded are in a critical condition and we are trying to transfer them to Kabul," he said.

Related items

The head of Kandahar police said units would be assigned to protect the Shia mosques which have so far been guarded by local volunteer forces with special permission to carry weapons.

"Unfortunately they could not protect this area and in future we will assign special security guards for the protection of mosques and Madrasas," he said in a statement posted on Twitter by a Taliban spokesman.

The attack on the Fatima mosque, the largest Shia mosque in Kandahar, also known as the Imam Bargah mosque, came a week after a similar attack on a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which killed as many as 80 people.

Attacks on Shia mosques and targets associated with the Hazara ethnic minority, who make up the biggest Shia group in Afghanistan, were regular occurrences under the former Western-backed government.

There has been deep shock as the attacks have continued since the Taliban seized power in August, tarnishing the movement's claim to have brought peace to Afghanistan after decades of war.

Since the takeover, Daesh has conducted dozens of operations, from small scale attacks on Taliban targets to large-scale operations such as Friday's suicide bombing, killing scores of civilians.

More From World:

US offers payment, relocation to family of Afghans killed in botched drone attack

US offers payment, relocation to family of Afghans killed in botched drone attack
Anti-Muslim violence in India could affect Hindus in Bangladesh, warns Sheikh Hasina

Anti-Muslim violence in India could affect Hindus in Bangladesh, warns Sheikh Hasina
Taliban say no public executions in Afghanistan unless directed by top court

Taliban say no public executions in Afghanistan unless directed by top court
Saudi foreign minister describes talks with Iran as 'cordial' and 'exploratory'

Saudi foreign minister describes talks with Iran as 'cordial' and 'exploratory'

UK lab suspended after false negative COVID-19 tests

UK lab suspended after false negative COVID-19 tests
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct 17

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct 17
Moscow to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week

Moscow to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week
UK Conservative MP David Amess stabbed to death

UK Conservative MP David Amess stabbed to death
At least 62 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar

At least 62 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar

US rejoins UN Human Rights Council, years after walk-out

US rejoins UN Human Rights Council, years after walk-out
Russia hopes Taliban ‘cope’ with Daesh in Afghanistan

Russia hopes Taliban ‘cope’ with Daesh in Afghanistan
Pakistan condemns India's threat of 'surgical strikes': MOFA

Pakistan condemns India's threat of 'surgical strikes': MOFA

Latest

view all