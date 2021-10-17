India invites Pakistan, China, Russia to NSA meeting on Afghanistan: report

India's Ministry of External Affairs. Photo: File

Proposed meeting aims to address humanitarian crisis and discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Invitations for meeting extended to key stakeholders in region, including Russia, China, and Pakistan.

New Delhi proposes two dates - November 10 and 11 - for NSA meeting.

NEW DELHI: In a bid to addresses a humanitarian crisis and discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan, India has reportedly proposed to host a meeting of the national security advisers (NSA) of key stakeholder countries.

New Delhi has proposed two dates - November 10 and 11 - for the NSA meeting, Indian media reported.

According to a report published in India Today, invitations for the meeting have been extended to key stakeholders in the region, including Russia, China, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India will participate in the Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20, India's Ministry of External Affairs was reported as saying on Thursday by the publication.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's policy towards Afghanistan is guided by its friendship with the Afghan people.

Earlier this month, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had said that India is willing to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and that it has engaged with the representatives of Taliban in Doha.

"We are willing to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and we have been a constructive partner in the development of the country, before the Taliban took over, investing over $3 billion," the foreign secretary had said.

