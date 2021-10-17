 
Sunday Oct 17 2021
Web Desk

'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

End of the road as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

Little Mix might be ending their run as a girl group.

It is speculated that the three members Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall will embark on their solo careers and have planned to announce their split in mid-November.

According to The Sun, the split comes as it has become evident that “the end of the road has been reached” and that their upcoming tour will be their final farewell to their fans.

"There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached," a source told the publication.

"A date is set to announce the split. The upcoming tour is going to be a farewell to their fans."

