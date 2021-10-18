 
Monday Oct 18 2021
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ to amass $900 Million net worth: report

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is going to be worth a total of $900 Million according to reports.

According to a number of claims, Netflix has branded Squid Game as its highest-grossing series to date and may believe it may also reach the $900 Million worth mark.

This analysis has been conducted by Bloomberg and per their report, this may be the highest cap the mega-hit can accumulate.

Netflix already differs from other streaming platforms, in the sense that it does not generate sales on the basis of specific titles. It instead uses its catalogue, and its steady influx of continued releases, to entertain and keep its paying customers, on their respective plans.

For those unversed, the company assess the performance of its newer individual shows on a metric of an $891.1 million impact value.

Netflix’s attorney even released a statement to the outlet regarding the current speculations and claimed, "Netflix does not discuss these metrics outside the company and takes significant steps to protect them from disclosure.”

The success of the entire series however is not hidden. Around the world, almost 89% watched at least the first 75 minutes of the show.

Not only that, nearly 66% or 87 million people finished watching within the first 23 days since its release. 

