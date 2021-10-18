Pakistan slams India for maligning Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad speaks during a press conference. — RadioPakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday slammed India for maligning the struggle of people from occupied Jammu and Kashmir through raising the "bogey of terrorism".

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, in a statement, said Pakistan strongly condemns the continuing extrajudicial killings in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search operations.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan also condemns arbitrary detentions and crimes against humanity by occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.

The deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory is a matter of grave concern for the international community, the spokesperson said.

"Pakistan has also been alerting the international community about India’s track record of orchestrating false-flag operations to undermine the Kashmir freedom movement," he said.



Equally condemnable is the RSS-BJP combine's ploy to demonise Kashmiri Muslims, by stirring up communal tensions, the spokesperson said.



The Foreign Office called on India to halt its state-sponsored terrorism, refrain from propaganda against Kashmiris, lift its suffocating military siege and let the people of IIOJK excercise their right to self-determination as promised in various UN Security Council resolutions.