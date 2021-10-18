 
Sci-Tech
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Here is how WhatsApp is improving calling experience

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File
Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp improved its calling experience with its "new spontaneous way to hang out with family and friends."

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp and Facebook, took to Twitter and wrote: "More great improvements to the @WhatsApp calling experience." 

"Joinable calls + group chats = A new spontaneous way to hang out with family and friends," he added.

With the improvements, people can now easily join ongoing group calls whenever they are free.

If you want to join or leave a group call, you can easily do so from your group chats.


