Bakhtawar Bhutto, baby discharged from hospital

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: File

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's sister Bakhtawar Bhutto said her baby has been discharged from the hospital, adding that she and her husband are "finally home settling in with our baby boy."

In her latest tweet, Bakhtawar thanked her supporters and well-wishers for praying for her and her baby's health.

"We were discharged from hospital on Oct 17th & finally home settling in with our baby boy #MirHakimMahmoodChoudhry - thank you for all your messages, love and prayers," she tweeted.



A day earlier, she had announced the name of her baby on social media, revealing that he had been named after her maternal uncle and her grandfather.

"Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry," she tweeted. "Named after my late maternal uncle Mir & my late paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari. 10.10.21."

Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhry had announced the birth of their son on October 10.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she had written on Twitter.

