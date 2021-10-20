 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Local charity refuses Jamie Lynn Spears charity donation from book sales: source

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Insiders reveal Jamie Lynn Spears was shocked by how a local charity refused to accept her donation from the sales of her book.

For those unversed, Jamie initially intended to donate a portion of all proceedings she received for her book Things I Should Have Said to This Is My Brave.

The donation was to be donated to a local mental health facility but Jamie ended up getting caught off guard after they publically refused to accept her donation.

The news has been made public by an Insider close to People magazine and they revealed, “Jamie Lynn was totally blindsided by them publicly walking away."

In the end, while "The organization was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they've been overwhelmed."

The insider also insisted, "Unfortunately with them backing out, they are essentially saying that one person's mental health struggles are more valid and important than another.”

“They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them. Seems their actions don't align with their mission of supporting all voices."

