T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in statistics

A file image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Photo: AFP

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will most likely be seen in action against Pakistan when the two teams collide on Sunday at the T20 World Cup.

Here is a look at the Indian batsman's statistics, who for a couple of years, was the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world till he was replaced by Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam a couple of months ago.

Kohli against Pakistan

From 2012-2016, Virat Kohli has played only six T20 matches against Pakistan. In the six innings he has played against the Asian giants, Kohli has made an impressive 254 runs at an average of 84.66. With three not outs against Pakistan also under his belt, these stats are nothing short of impressive.

Kohli has a strike rate of 118.69 against Pakistan while he has also scored two half-centuries against the Men in Green.

Kohli in away matches

As far as Kohli's away statistics are concerned, the Indian batsman has played 36 T20I matches from 2010-2020 and has scored 1,193 runs from 33 innings. His average, away from home, has been 45.88.

His highest score so far at away has been 90 not out. The former world's number one ODI batsman also has 10 half-centuries under his belt and a single duck.

Kohli in 2021

The current year has proven to be a fruitful one for the Indian captain, who has played five T20I games so far and scored an impressive 231 runs from them.

His average from the five T20I matches so far has been 115.50. Out of these five matches, Kohli has remained not out in three of the games.

Kohli in Asia

Everywhere in the world that he has played, Kohli has the highest average in T20Is in Asia. The Indian batsman has played 55 T20I matches from 2011-2021 and has been not out 19 times in these fixtures.

From these matches in Asia, Kohli has scored 2,158 runs in total at a staggering average of 63.47. His highest score remains 94 not out against the West Indies, on December 6, 2019, at Hyderabad.