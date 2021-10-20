 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
APP

Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan

By
APP

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Children play in the rain in Lahore in this Reuters file photo.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorms in the upper and central parts of the country from Friday to Sunday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter the upper or central parts of the country on Friday which would bring rain to these regions.

Rain-wind-thunderstorms with snowfall over mountains is expected in Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Friday evening to Sunday.

Heavy falls with hailstorms are expected in Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Sheikhupura on Friday night or Saturday.

Wind-thunderstorms with light rain are also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat and Loralai on Friday night or Saturday.

Possible impact

About the possible impact of the rain, the Met Office warned that windstorms may cause damage to vulnerable structures in the upper or central parts of the country.

Due to the westerly wave, day temperatures will fall rapidly across the country particularly in the upper parts during the forecast period.

Winds or rainfall may affect the crops in harvesting areas.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

