Thursday Oct 21 2021
Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases drop below 25,000-mark after over seven months

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Active COVID-19 case count falls below 25,000-mark in Pakistan.
  • Pakistan last reported an active case count this low on March 17 at 24,592 cases.
  • Positivity rate below 2% for sixth consecutive day at 1.40%.

ISLAMABAD: With 1,112 more people recovering from COVID-19, active cases in Pakistan have dropped below 25,000 after more than seven months.


The number of active cases now stands at 24,699. Pakistan last reported an active case count this low on March 17 at 24,592 cases. The tally for recoveries, meanwhile, is now 1,213,799.

According to stats shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Sindh has 14,396 active cases, Punjab 15,002, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,452, Islamabad Capital Territory 2,961, Balochistan 591, Gilgit-Baltistan 637 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 295 active cases.

The country logged 622 fresh coronavirus cases after 44,334 tests were taken over the last 24 hours and 16 fatalities were reported from the infection on Thursday. During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by KP.

The positivity rate stood below 2% for the sixth consecutive day at 1.40%.

There have been 1,266,826 infections and 28,328 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

A day earlier, daily coronavirus infections in Pakistan fell to their lowest level in a year after the country recorded 554 fresh cases, official data released by the NCOC had showed. The country's last lowest count of daily cases before that stood at 440 recorded on October 18 last year.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 790 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 13% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

